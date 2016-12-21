Jayalalithaa’s ‘family friend’ moves court for probe into her death

more-in

A 61-year-old woman, who claimed to be a “close family friend” of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, approached the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Chennai, on Tuesday with a plea to take cognisance of Jayalalithaa’s “untimely death” as suspicious death and conduct a trial based on her complaint. The Magistrate has posted the private complaint to December 26.

The complainant, K.S. Gita, who claimed to be the granddaughter of Moturi Satyanarayana, a member of India’s first Constituent Assembly, said her mother Sarojini and Jayalalithaa’s mother Sandhya were intimate friends. Through them and her brother, who was a college mate of the late AIADMK leader’s brother Jayakumar, she had come into contact with Jayalalithaa. Alleging that Jayalalithaa’s death was mysterious, she said, “The 75-day mystery of my beloved friend’s treatment and death should be exposed.”

In her complaint, she named 20 persons including those associated with Jayalalithaa and her funeral as respondents. She also wanted the court to direct the State government to preserve the CCTV footages in the late Chief Minister’s residence ‘Vedha Nilayam’ located in Poes Garden, from September 1 to December 6, and the footages from the cameras installed in the Apollo Hospitals from September 22 to December 6, pending disposal of the petition.