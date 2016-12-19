Jaya’s treatment: Elangovan backs demand for report

more-in

: Former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan on Sunday joined the DMK and PMK in demanding the release of a white paper on the treatment provided to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from September 22 to December 5.

Significantly, he dismissed as a “personal view”, the contention of current State Congress chief Su. Thirunavukkarasar that a white paper was not necessary as Jayalalithaa was treated by the best of the doctors from Apollo, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and London.

A few days ago, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar, responding to the demand for a white paper made by DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin and PMK founder S. Ramadoss, said regular bulletins were issued about the health conditions of Jayalalithaa. “The white paper will not resurrect her,” he had said.

Joining issue with Mr. Thirunavukkarasar, Mr. Elangovan said Jayalalithaa was not an ordinary citizen, but was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and general secretary of one of the powerful political parties in the State.

“People should be informed about the nature of treatment provided to her during her 75-day stay at the Apollo Hospitals by doctors of the hospital, AIIMS and London-based Dr. Richard Beale,” he said.

‘Dispel doubts’

Mr. Elangovan said the doubts in the mind of AIADMK cadre and people of Tamil Nadu should be dispelled as no clear details were made public by the health minister and others.

Parallels with Rajiv Gandhi

With regard to Mr. Thirunavukkarasar’s argument that Jayalalithaa was not going to come alive if a white paper was presented, the Congress leader wanted to know whether the case in connection with Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination could be given up since he was no more.

“Can we say that those who are responsible for the murder need not be punished? Whatever Mr. Thirunavukkarasar had said was his personal opinion,” Mr. Elangovan said.

TNCC chief’s retort

However, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar subsequently countered Mr. Elangovan, asserting that the view that there was no need to table a white paper was that of the Congress party and not his personal opinion.