Jaya’s fame will remain forever: Karunanidhi

Even though they were poles apart politically, DMK leader M. Karunanidhi was generous in his tribute to AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, saying, “Even though she died at a relatively young age, her fame will remain forever.”

She had assiduously defended the AIADMK and there could be no two opinions about her role in promoting the interest of the party, the DMK patriarch said on Tuesday.

When Jayalalithaa was admitted to hospital, Mr. Karunanidhi wished her a speedy recovery and sent his wife Rajathi Ammal to Apollo Hospitals to enquire about her health.

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin, who had earlier visited the hospital, paid his respects to the AIADMK leader at Rajaji Hall.

In his condolence message, Mr. Karunanidhi, who is in the intensive care unit of the Kauvery Hospital, said that though the DMK and the AIADMK had a lot of differences, it was beyond doubt that Jayalalithaa strongly defended the interests of her party.

Mr. Karunanidhi said, “When everyone was hopeful that she would recover from her illness as she was treated by internationally renowned medical professionals, she died and I was saddened by her end.”