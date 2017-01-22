Jallikattu supporters continue protest

more-in

Thoothukudi: Stressing the need for permanent measures to conduct jallikattu, an important trait of Tamil culture, regularly without any hindrance, scores of students, youths and members of various organisations thronged SAV School ground here on Sunday.

The protesters vociferously demanded a ban on People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). They said they would not give up their protest unless the State Government took permanent measures to conduct jallikattu every year as part of Pongal celebrations. Similar protests were staged by students at 11 locations, including Kovilpatti, in the district, sources said.

Tirunelveli

In Tirunelveli, 11 youths, who took part in the protest at VOC Ground on Sunday, fainted. Two of them were taken to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. Their condition was stable, sources said.

The others were treated as outpatients at a private hospital. Protests were held at 14 locations in the district, sources said.

Kanniyakumari

Over 700 students continued their stir at Anna Stadium in Nagercoil. People from all walks of life participated in the protest to show their solidarity with the protesting students on Sunday.

The protesters raised slogans demanding a permanent solution to the issue and a ban on PETA.

3 trains cancelled

Due to the stir, the following trains were cancelled on Sunday: Train No. 17236 Nagercoil- Bangalore Express; Train No. 16609/16610 Nagercoil- Coimbatore and Coimbatore- Nagercoil Express trains; Guruvayoor Express; Train No. 12633/34 Kanniyakumari-Chennai, Chennai-Kanniyakumari, Express trains; Train No. 16723/24 Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai and Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Express trains; and Train No. 12690 Nagercoil-Chennai Weekly Special, according to Southern Railway sources.

Nagercoil Chapter of INTACH has extended its support to the ongoing protests for jallikkattu.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, R.S. Lal Mohan, coordinator of Nagercoil Chapter of INTACH, said jallikkattu symbolised the valour of the youths of Tamil Nadu. “It is an indigenous sports conducted in many parts of the southern and the northern parts of the State. Bulls have strong agricultural connections,” he added.