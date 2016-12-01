Innocuous developments lead to rejection of Rs. 10 coins

more-in

Virudhunagar: Demonetisation had a unique side effect in Virudhunagar that it almost rendered Rs. 10 coin invalid, thanks to a combination of strong rumours and innocuous developments.

In the last couple of weeks, not only traders but also the common man in the town and its surroundings have been rejecting Rs. 10 coins. It all started with the rumour that some of the coins in circulation were fake, and the rumour spread like wild fire.

M. Gopalakrishnan, a flower merchant, said he was facing difficulties as people were not accepting the coins. Same was the case with M. Rafiq Mohammed (53), who runs a petty shop. He said he could not manage his business without Rs. 10 coins as he sold newspapers, chocolates among other things that cost well below Rs. 10.

S. Selvam, a hotel employee, said he rejected the coins as TNSTC conductors were not accepting them. “When the conductors of government-run buses are not taking them, how will the common man believe that the coins are still valid,” he asked.

S. Vijayan, who runs a tea stall, complained that the grocery shop owner and the tea agent he used to deal with were not accepting them claiming that they could not remit the coins in banks.

An official of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation said no circular, written or oral, had been issued against accepting Rs. 10 coins.

“In fact, we had asked our conductors to circulate as many coins as possible among the people, as we have a huge accumulation of the coins in all our eight branches. It was all because the banks were not accepting the coins when we remit our daily collections,” he added.

The TNSTC had been handing over at least 50 to 80 coins of Rs. 10 denomination to the conductors every day to exhaust its stock.

“Probably, the conductors who already had the coins in abundance could have rejected it from the passengers without explaining these details, sending a wrong message,” the official explained.

Meanwhile, a bank official said some of the banks could have asked the customers, mostly traders, not to remit the coins for a few days owing to the work burden due to crowds in banks post-demonetisation. Reserve Bank of India had clarified that Rs. 10 coins were very much valid.