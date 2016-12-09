Inflammables, plastics banned: DFO

more-in

Devotees climbing Tiruvannamalai hill on Karthigai Deepam to witness the lighting of Maha Deepam in the peak of the hill should not carry inflammables or plastics with them, District Forest Officer S. Sudha said.

In a release here on Friday, she said that special teams were formed to ensure safety of forest as well as that of devotees climbing the hill. People climbing the hill will not be allowed to carry inflammables, including camphor, fire crackers, and match boxes. They would not be allowed to take plastic carry bags, water bottles, and ghee packets. These items would be seized from devotees, Ms. Sudha said.

The devotees performing “Girivalam” should not venture into forests surrounding the path. Those who enter the forest would be booked, Ms. Sudha added.