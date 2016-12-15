Infant ‘sold’ for Rs. 200 rescued

more-in

: A day after a 46-year-old woman claimed to have sold off her newborn baby girl for Rs. 200, police recovered the infant from a family residing in Aminjikarai in Chennai. However, the police said that no money was involved in the exchange, adding that the amount in question was given only to meet the bus fare.

Two women contractual staff at the Hosur Government hospital, who took the baby from the mother, are being questioned in this connection. The mother, identified as Dhimmakka of Vanamangalam in Thally, delivered a baby girl at the Hosur Government Hospital on December 8. Dhimmakka and her husband Muthirappa, both daily-wage labourers, already had six children, including three boys and three girls.

The hospital had advised tubectomy for Dhimmakka and the surgery was scheduled for December 11. However, Dhimmakka left the hospital on December 10 without an official discharge.

Following this, the Hosur GH contacted the Thally Primary Health Centre and asked for the local Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker to make a house visit to check on the mother and the child for vaccination. When the ASHA worker visited Vanamangalam on Tuesday, Dhimmakka told her that she had given away her child to a woman.

Following this, the local VAO and the Hosur GH were alerted and a complaint was made to the Hosur Town Police Station. According to the police, Dhimmakka admitted during interrogations that she did not want to keep the baby girl and had given her away to a staff member of the Hosur GH.

The police said that Jyothi, a staff, and Yasodha, a sanitation worker, took the child from Dhimmakka when they saw her leaving the hospital. Jyothi had taken the child to her relative’s house at Aminjikarai in Chennai, where the baby was to be given away for ‘adoption’ to a childless couple.

The couple, reportedly a teacher and a former government employee, were known to Jyothi's family.