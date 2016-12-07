Industry condoles Jayalalithaa’s demise

more-in

Industry captains condoled the passing away of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Chennai on Monday night.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president Naushad Forbes said that the country had lost a visionary, dynamic and inspiring leader. “During her tenure, industry in Tamil Nadu had progressed remarkably well and Vision 2023 launched by her was a landmark initiative towards inclusive and equitable growth in the State,” he said.

Ramesh Datla, Chairman, CII - Southern Region said that the Connect initiative of CII (annual ICT event) launched by Jayalalithaa in 2001 had led to development of many iconic projects in the State including the IT Corridor and the ICT Academy in Chennai.

Ram Venkataramani, president of the The Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry said Jayalalithaa had steered the State to the glorious position that it enjoys today. “A leader with tremendous capabilities, she always encouraged and supported growth of industry and commerce,” he added.

Harshavardhan Neotia, president, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said that Jayalalithaa was an extraordinary political leader who made relentless efforts for the economic progress of Tamil Nadu and single-handedly conceptualised the Vision 2023 Tamil Nadu, setting the plan for infrastructure development for the State.

Industry captains across the country expressed their grief over the death of Jayalalithaa through their twitter handles. Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Raymond Group, posted a tweet saying, “My heart goes out to the people of Tamil Nadu. #Jayalalithaa ji will be always be remembered as symbol of strength.”

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD of Biocon, posted on twitter, “Jayalalithaa was one of the most powerful, influential and courageous political leaders of our time.”