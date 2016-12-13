Tamil Nadu

Indian gaur found dead

more-in

KODAIKANAL: A two-year-old male Indian gaur was found dead on Rifle Range Road in the town on Tuesday.

After inspecting the carcass, forest officials said that the wild animal died after it slipped from the hill slope and fell on the road. After veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem, the officials buried the carcass in the reserve forests. Four gaurs died on the hill within a few months.

The forest officials slapped a fine of Rs. 25,000 on Siva (30) of Pudukadu near Kodaikanal Observatory as he tried to cook wild boar meat. The wild animal had got entangled in the metallic fence erected around his farm and died. Siva reportedly cooked the meat. Acting on a tip-off, the forest officials caught him and imposed the fine on him.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2016 9:37:07 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Indian-gaur-found-dead/article16800608.ece

© The Hindu