Indian gaur found dead

KODAIKANAL: A two-year-old male Indian gaur was found dead on Rifle Range Road in the town on Tuesday.

After inspecting the carcass, forest officials said that the wild animal died after it slipped from the hill slope and fell on the road. After veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem, the officials buried the carcass in the reserve forests. Four gaurs died on the hill within a few months.

The forest officials slapped a fine of Rs. 25,000 on Siva (30) of Pudukadu near Kodaikanal Observatory as he tried to cook wild boar meat. The wild animal had got entangled in the metallic fence erected around his farm and died. Siva reportedly cooked the meat. Acting on a tip-off, the forest officials caught him and imposed the fine on him.