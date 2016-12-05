Incentive for wind power needs to be revisited: Study

more-in

Says a shift to procurement-based incentives is the need of the hour

The reluctance of distribution companies (Discoms) to procure wind energy due to their weak financial health is one of the biggest challenges facing the wind energy sector and there is now a need to shift from Generation-Based Incentives (GBI) to Procurement-Based Incentives (PBI) in the country, according to an evaluation of the GBI scheme done by CRISIL.

The GBI scheme was introduced by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in December 2009 to provide a “level playing field to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and to promote increased generation and efficiency in installation,” according to the report by CRISIL.

The scheme was discontinued in March 2013. However, the government reintroduced it in Sept 2013 retrospectively. With the scheme set to end in March 2017, the Ministry has sought feedback on it.

Under the second phase of the scheme, the GBI provided to wind power producers is Re. 0.50 per unit of electricity that is fed into the grid, for a period of four years, and a maximum of 10 years. The GBI has a cap of Rs. 1 crore per MW.

While India ranks fourth behind China, the US and Germany in terms of total installed wind power capacity, within India, Tamil Nadu had the highest installed capacity at 7,686 MW out of a gross estimated potential of 33,800 MW, followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The study found that various wind power developers and investors had highlighted that “the GBI level of Re. 0.50 per unit is insufficient to promote wind capacity addition in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka due to unviability of FIT (feed-in-tariff) plus GBI model.

The study also found that the capacity addition under the GBI second phase was “modest”. In the second phase, while the capacity addition target was 15,000 MW, only 5,762 MW has been added. However, the study found that GBI remained “one of the key incentives that has driven investments in the sector especially from number of IPPs who are not availing Accelerated Depreciation (AD) benefit but doing project finance.”

“The overall objective behind the GBI scheme, i.e., providing incentive equivalent to that of AD, and thus to provide a level playing field between various classes of investors, has been appreciated. This gets reflected in the fact that the GBI scheme has been helpful in securing investments from IPPs and FDIs to the tune of 7,993 MW out of total new installed capacity addition of 14,939 MW – close to 54 per cent. This has resulted in increasing the share of GBI-based projects to about 30 per cent of total wind installed capacity in India,” CRISIL observed.

According to the study, investors in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka preferred options other than GBI, such as group captive, captive and third-party models that offered better returns and financial viability of a project.

CRISIL has recommended that suitable mechanisms need to be developed to use GBI “to encourage Discoms to procure wind power, make timely payments and also prevent forced backing down of wind power.” It also recommended a suitable performance-based incentive be developed to reduce purchase cost of wind power by States.