Illicit sand miners detained under Goondas Act

TIRUNELVELI: Two illicit sand miners who were threatening the officials and the public have been detained under the Goondas Act.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman said that V. Arumugam (24) of Kothaiseri under Nanguneri police station limits and his associate K. Poolpandi (25) of Nanguneri, who were involved in illicit quarrying of sand, were arrested recently by Inspector of Police (Nanguneri) Felix Suresh Peter.

As the duo posed a serious threat to the officials, who tried to curb their illegal activities and the public, Collector M. Karunakaran ordered their detention under the Goondas Act on Monday, following the recommendations from Mr. Vikraman.