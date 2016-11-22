IUML urges State govt. to lift ban on cone-shaped speakers

IUML has taken strong exception to the circular sent by the police asking all mosques to remove cone speakers. | Photo Credit: A_D_Balasubramaniyan

Says HC had only sought removal of speakers with high decibel level

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Monday urged the State government not to insist on removing cone-shaped speakers from minarets in several thousand mosques across the State, if they generated noise that was well within the allowed decibel level.

In a representation submitted to the office of Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, IUML leader and legislator K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker said the Madras High Court had ordered that only cone speakers that generated higher decibel levels be removed. However, the police had sent a circular to all mosques in Tamil Nadu, urging them to remove the cone speakers. “The police action amounts to contempt of the order of the High Court,” he alleged.

In another demand, he urged the State government and the ruling AIADMK to oppose the BJP-led Central Government’s proposal to bring in a Uniform Civil Code. Mr. Abubacker also called for appointing a person to the post of chairman of Tamil Nadu Wakf Board as the functioning of the board was severely affected in the absence of a chairman.