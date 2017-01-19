IT professionals too take to the streets

more-in

IT professionals have joined the protests in thousands in support of jallikattu.

On Wednesday, protesters, including software professionals numbering over 10,000, staged demonstration in front of IT parks at Perungudi, Kandanchavadi, Siruseri and Taramani in Chennai.

Veturi Bheema Rao, an IT professional, said the protest united people from different walks of life and professionals started joining the protest from early morning to express solidarity.

Traffic snarls on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai and at several places on the Velachery Main Road were witnessed due to the protests, police said.

Software professionals outside an IT park in Guindy said they were joining hands with students to protect Tamil culture and redeem the lost rights.

In Coimbatore, around 1,500 IT employees from the special economic zone at Keeranatham joined the protest supporting jallikattu. Employees from various IT companies took part in the protests in front of the IT Park in different shifts.

“The protest started with four people. Though we did not invite anyone, those supporting jallikattu joined us voluntarily. We had shared posts regarding the protest on social media. The protest will be continued overnight as employees who had duty in the morning have agreed to join," said I. Riyas, one of the organisers.

The organisers also said that none of the companies in the IT Park has interfered in the protest as it has not affected work. The IT Park currently houses around five major companies and more than 10 small firms.