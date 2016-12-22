Tamil Nadu

I-T searches on premises of Rama Mohana Rao’s son continue

CRPF personnel deployed outside the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief SecretaryRama Mohana Rao’s at Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

On Wednesday, the I-T dept.unearthed “undisclosed income” to the tune of Rs. 5 crore from the house of Vivek Papisetty.

Income Tax officials continued search operations for the second day at the premises of former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao’s son.

On Wednesday, the officials unearthed “undisclosed income” to the tune of Rs. 5 crore from the house of Mr. Rao’s son, Vivek Papisetty, in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai.

In simultaneous searches on Wednesday, the Income Tax Department went through the residential and office premises of Mr. Rao in Chennai, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh, and seized Rs. 30 lakh cash in new currency and 5 kg of gold.

Sources said the searches were carried out based on evidence gathered during the recent raids on the business and private premises of J. Sekhar Reddy, a government contractor and his two associates. Reddy, a big-time sand mining contractor, was on Wednesday arrested by the CBI.

