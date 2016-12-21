The Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted a raid on the premises of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao. Mr. Rao also holds full additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms.

CRPF personnel arrive



Central Reserve Police Force personnel were seen posted outside Mr. Rao's house.

Stalin reacts



DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin tweeted that such a raid is "shameful. Authorities who are corrupt should not be allowed to escape."

Mamata reacts



West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has questioned the move, terming it an attack on federalism.

Earlier the Principal Secretary of @ArvindKejriwal was raided and harassed. Now i read Chief Secretary TN also raided 1/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2016 Why this vindictive, unethical, technically improper action? Is it only to disturb the federal structure? 2/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2016 Why don't they raid Amit Shah and others who are collecting money? 3/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2016 While corruption needs to be condemned strongly, raid on TN Chief Sec by Central agencies devalues institution of head of civil service 4/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2016 The proper procedure should have been to take the State leadership into confidence... 5/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2016 ... and removing him from the post prior to any preemptive action, based on information 6/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2016

Under the scanner



The raids were conducted at his residence in the morning. A senior investigating officer told The Hindu that the Chief Secretary has been under the scanner for quite some time now.

Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao's residence in Anna Nagar.

Mr. Rao was appointed Chief Secretary in June this year.