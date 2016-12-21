Live I-T raids on premises of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary
The Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted a raid on the premises of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao. Mr. Rao also holds full additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms.
Central Reserve Police Force personnel were seen posted outside Mr. Rao's house.
DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin tweeted that such a raid is "shameful. Authorities who are corrupt should not be allowed to escape."
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has questioned the move, terming it an attack on federalism.
The raids were conducted at his residence in the morning. A senior investigating officer told The Hindu that the Chief Secretary has been under the scanner for quite some time now.
Mr. Rao was appointed Chief Secretary in June this year.