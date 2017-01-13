House session, the first test for Panneerselvam

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, which will begin on January 23, is set to be an acid test for the AIADMK government in the post-Jayalalithaa period.

Not only will the ruling party’s representatives be missing the towering presence of Jayalalithaa, but they will have to face a strong Opposition in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has a plethora of issues to raise.

On the inaugural day, Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao will deliver his address. The next day, a condolence motion for Jayalalithaa will be adopted, according to a senior Minister.

Ordinarily, the discussion on the Governor’s address will last four days. A five-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the DMK says his party will give utmost importance to a host of issues being faced by the farm sector in the State.

The current spell of drought has hit agriculturists “badly.”

“The scheme of compensation, announced by the government, is neither adequate nor comprehensive in coverage. The party will demand waiver of all crop loans, including those taken from banks,” he said.

Among other issues to be flagged by the party are filling of vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, whose role is going to be crucial in the coming months and the non-formation of a dozen committees of legislators.

‘Govt. in limbo’

K.R. Ramasamy, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, says the shortage of drinking water is going to be the major problem in the immediate future.

“The government appears to be doing nothing. It is in a state of limbo,” he charges.

Dismissing the charge, a Minister, requesting anonymity, says that before declaring the State drought-hit, the government has to follow elaborate procedures and processes. Only then will it get Central assistance. As Jayalalithaa continues to be the “guiding spirit”, all efforts would be made to ensure that the interests of the farmers are safeguarded, he added.

Perumal Mani, a political analyst, points out that it would be interesting to watch how the AIADMK and the DMK conduct themselves.