Hospital Day held at CMC

School students visit the stalls put up as part of the Hospital Day at Christian Medical College, Vellore, on Friday.

Visitors made a beeline to Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, on Friday as the premises turned into a hub for health-related information as part of the Hospital Day.

In a bid to educate people on health issues, departments of CMC have put up stalls on the occasion. There are about 60 stalls spread across the hospital premises. The Hospital Day, which was last conducted in 2007, is being held on December 2 and 3.

Students from 10 schools and three colleges visited the stalls during the day. A free health check-up was also provided for the public. Close to 700 persons were screened, according to hospital authorities.

A Christmas Cheer Carnival is also being held for the two days. The funds raised through the carnival would be utilised for charity.

Collector S.A. Raman inaugurated the Hospital Day and Christmas Cheer Carnival . Among others, CMC Director Sunil Thomas Chandy, Medical Superintendent C.E. Eapen, Associate Director Anil Kuruvilla and General Superintendent Ebinezar Sundarraj were present.