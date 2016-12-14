High Court refuses to go into Jamaths’ burial dispute

more-in

The Madras High Court Bench here has refused to issue a direction to the Home Secretary to ensure decent burial of bodies of members of Thowheed Jamath at Rajagiri and Pandaravadai villages in Papanasam Taluk of Thanjavur district without any obstruction from members of Hanafi Sunnathul Jamath.

A Division Bench comprising Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran dismissed a writ petition filed by the Islamic Education and Cultural Trust, represented by its secretary V. Abdul Jabbar.

The judges observed that the dispute between the two Jamaths could be resolved only on evidence before a civil court.

“In our considered view, we cannot go into the disputed question relating to the actual religious practice that is to be followed by the Muslims of these villages. Therefore, we cannot say whether the members of the petitioner Jamath should follow the practice of Hannafi Sunnathul Jamath or their own practice,” the judges said.