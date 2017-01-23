High Court declines to hear matter on police action on students

more-in

The Madras High Court today declined to hear a matter raised in the open court about police action on pro-Jallikattu protesters at Marina Beach, epicentre of the stir for the past one week.

A special mention was made before the first bench comprising Chief Justice S. K. Kaul and Justice M. Sundar about the police crackdown on protesters by advocates Sudha Ramalingam and George Williams.

The advocates sought judicial intervention in the matter.

Chief Justice Kaul declined to hear the matter saying, “How can the court interfere in administrative matters.”

Police, in an early morning crackdown, started removing scores of protesters, mostly students and youths who were demonstrating at the Marina beach for the past one week, demanding a permanent solution for holding Jallikattu.

Though an Ordinance was promulgated on Saturday for holding Jallikattu, and the bull taming sport was held in some parts of the state yesterday, the protesters had vowed to carry on with their protest till a permanent solution was found to ensure the sport was held annually without any hindrance.