Heavy rains forecast for parts of coastal TN, Puducherry

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in parts of coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday and Friday.

In a release, the IMD said Kerala and interior regions of Tamil Nadu are also likely to receive isolated heavy rains in the next two days.

A depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into a deep depression or cyclonic storm and is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry coast on December 2.

As a result, squally winds would commence and prevail along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, the IMD said.

South interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are also likely to experience heavy showers on December 2, it said.