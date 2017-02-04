Health camps at oil spill sites

more-in

Health camps are being conducted at the site of the oil spill at Ennore and Ernavur in order to provide treatment to officials and volunteers engaged in the clean-up operations, if necessary.

A total of 60 doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Stanley Hospital and the Directorate of Public Health are there to provide treat breathlessness and skin ailments.

Teams of doctors are also visiting fishing villages in Bharathiyar Nagar and Sivagami Nagar to put in place preventive measures and provide treatment wherever necessary. An adequate stock of drugs is kept available.

The health camps will go on until the clean-up operations are completed.

On Friday, Ministers C. Vijaya Baskar, D. Jayakumar and K.C. Karuppannan visited Ennore and Ernavur to review the ongoing work.