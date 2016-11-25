HC seeks State’s response to plea for selling granite blocks

more-in

Indian Bank wanted to recover Rs. 135 crore owed by PRP Exports

: The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench on Thursday sought the response of the State Government to a petition filed by the Indian Bank seeking permission to conduct a public auction for selling granite goods that are under hypothecation but lying uncared for at the factory of PRP Exports at Therkutheru near here. The goods were lying there ever since the district administration and police officials began an enquiry into the multi-crore granite scam in the district in 2012.

A Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and S. Vaidyanathan directed Government Advocate K.P. Krishnadoss to take notices on behalf of the Chief Secretary, the Madurai Collector, the Melur Deputy Superintendent of Police and other officials, and adjourned the hearing on the writ petition to December 15. The judges also ordered notice to PRP Exports, a partnership firm represented by its Managing Partner P.R. Palanichamy.

In his affidavit, the bank’s Assistant General Manager R. Srinivasan stated that PRP Exports was a 100 per cent export-oriented unit recognised by the Madras Export Processing Zone. It was a leading granite export firm that had established a factory at Therkutheru for cutting and polishing of granite blocks. The company had opened a current account with the bank in December 2008 and availed credit facilities to the tune of Rs. 50 crore in March 2009.

Rs. 135-crore NPA

In December 2009, the bank had enhanced the credit facilities and also took over the credit facilities of the company from State Bank of India to the tune of several crores of rupees. The credit facilities were enhanced further in 2011. Though the company was repaying the loan properly, all its bank accounts were frozen on account of the action taken by the police on August 31, 2012, and the loan account became a non-performing asset (NPA) on March 31, 2013.

“The amount payable by the fifth respondent (PRP Exports) to the bank was Rs. 135.08 crore on the date of the NPA,” Mr. Srinivasan said, and claimed that efforts taken by the bank to recover the amount by initiating proceedings under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002 turned futile, leaving the bank with no option but to approach the High Court through the present petition.

The bank also stated that there were not many takers for the immovable properties of the export firm, and therefore, the bank must be permitted to sell the finished and semi-finished goods, apart from the raw materials lying in the factory to recover its loan dues, especially when it had the first charge over those articles in view of the hypothecation agreement. It also accused the government officials of not permitting the sale and thereby causing loss to the bank.