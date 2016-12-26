HC refuses to rely upon birth certificate

more-in

MADURAI: The Madras High Court Bench here has refused to rely upon a birth certificate, though it had been obtained on the strength of orders passed by a Judicial Magistrate, to order the release of a life convict after believing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the murder, for which he was convicted way back in 1987.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran held that they could not attach any importance to the birth certificate, issued by an Additional Deputy Tahsildar, since it had been obtained just last year “obviously with a view to getting the benefit under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000.”

Dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by the mother of the convict, S. Muniyasami, the judges pointed out that he had been tried as an adult before an Additional Sessions Court in a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment on September 23,1987. Subsequently, the High Court too confirmed the punishment imposed on him.

However, since the Juvenile Justice Act categorically stated that those who had not completed 18 years of age on the date of commission of offence could not be tried before regular Sessions Courts and the High Court too had in the past ordered release of many life convicts on that ground, the petitioner chose to get her son released on same lines.

She approached a Judicial Magistrate with a claim that her son was born on January 12, 1969 and pleaded guilty of not having registered his birth on time. Acting on the directions of the Magistrate, the Additional Deputy Tahsildar in Thoothukudi registered the birth and issued a certificate on August 3 last which was relied upon now to seek the convict’s release.

“Since we find that the said entry of the Deputy Tahsildar in the birth certificate has been made after about 46 years, we cannot attach any importance to the same. Thus, we do not find any material on record to accept the claim of the petitioner that the convict was a juvenile when the murder took place. Therefore, the petition is dismissed,” the Bench said.