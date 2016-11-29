HC orders creation of posts in forensic labs in Chennai, Madurai

more-in

: To speed up DNA examination in criminal cases, the Madras High Court Bench here on Monday directed the government to sanction within six months two posts of Assistant Director, four Scientific Officers, four Junior Scientific Officers and sufficient number of technical staff for serving in the main laboratory of the Forensic Sciences Department in Chennai as well as the regional laboratory in Madurai.

Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran passed the order after Home Secretary Apurva Varma submitted that as many as 894 requests for DNA examination were pending before the laboratory in Chennai as on November 1. Hence, a Government Order was issued on November 24 to purchase an instrument required for DNA extraction from bones for the regional laboratory here so that some of the requests pending in Chennai could be transferred to Madurai.

Castigating the officials for not having bestowed attention to the manpower and infrastructure requirements of the forensic sciences laboratories until the High Court, on November 15, directed the Home Secretary to come out with a proposal on augmenting the facilities in the laboratories, the judges said that the Home Secretary’s written instructions to Additional Advocate General B. Pugalenthi made it clear that the facilities in the laboratories were not adequate.

In the written submissions, Mr. Varma had stated that out of 894 cases pending with the main laboratory in Chennai, 454 related to unclaimed or unidentified bodies, and therefore, they could be taken up for analysis as and when possible suspects were identified. “The remaining 440 cases need to be taken up for analysis on priority basis. In the above pending cases, 125 cases (108 bone cases for human identification and 17 paternity dispute cases) belong to south and central zones.

“At present, the Forensic Sciences Department is having only one ‘AutoMate Express’ instrument in the main forensic science laboratory at Chennai for conducting DNA profiling. Out of the above said 125 pending cases, 17 paternity cases will be transferred immediately to the Regional Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Madurai and the remaining 108 bone cases could be transferred as soon as the instrument is purchased,” he said.

Tender for purchase

The Home Secretary also stated that it would take at least four months for purchasing the instrument.

The court was also informed that six more biologists in the cadre of Junior Scientific Officer were expected to be appointed shortly once the process of selection of candidates to the post was completed by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Not satisfied with his submissions, the judges directed him to issue a GO within six months creating additional posts for the forensic sciences laboratories.