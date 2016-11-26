HC orders CB-CID probe into Dalit youth’s death

more-in

Four years after Dalit youth Ilavarasan was found dead near a railway track in Dharmapuri following his separation from his caste Hindu wife, the Madras High Court on Friday ordered a probe by the CB-CID into the cause of his death.

The court’s order comes in the backdrop of a difference of opinion between two doctors who conducted his autopsy.

“In view of the different perceptions of the two doctors, we consider it appropriate that the deposition and the investigation material be handed over to the CB-CID for further investigation and a report be submitted to us,” the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said and posted the plea to February 17, 2017 for reporting compliance.

The Bench passed the orders on a plea moved by Ilavarasan’s father alleging that his son’s death was a clear case of murder and not suicide. He wanted the court to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with forensic experts and transfer the investigation to it.

Ilavarasan had married caste Hindu girl Divya. According to petitioner, after his son’s marriage the girl’s father committed suicide. Caste Hindus unleashed violence on Dalits living in three colonies in Dharmapuri district. “Nearly 400 houses were burnt and properties belonging to Dalits were damaged,” the petitioner said.

Subsequently, under controversial circumstances, Divya separated from her husband. On July 4, 2013 Ilavarasan was found dead near a railway station in Dharmapuri district. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Harur who was investigating the death concluded that a distressed Ilavarasan committed suicide by jumping in front of a train under the influence of alcohol and that nobody could be blamed for his death.

Challenging the fairness of the investigation conducted by the police, Ilavarasan’s father approached the High Court.