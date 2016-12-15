HC directs State to consider Retired VAO’s plea for political pension

more-in

Madurai: The Madras High Court Bench here has directed the Secretary, Public (Political Pension II) Department, to consider a plea of a retired Village Administrative Officer (VAO) to grant political pension to him also as it had been granted to 87 other descendants of Ravikula Sri Rebel Muthuramalinga Vijaya Ragunatha Sethupathy, the king of Ramanathapuram between 1760 and 1809 and a participant in the freedom struggle.

Allowing a writ appeal preferred by T.K. Naganathan (63), a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and J. Nisha Banu set aside an order passed by a single judge of the High Court on June 17, 2014 dismissing the appellant’s writ petition. The judges also quashed an order passed by Ramanathapuram Collector on February 11, 2013, refusing to recommend political pension to the petitioner since he was a former government servant.

The Bench said the petitioner alone could not be denied political pension for having been a former government servant when it was his specific case that at least eight out of the 87 descendants, who had been granted the benefit, were also retired government servants. It directed him to submit a detailed representation to the government within four weeks and directed the Public Secretary to dispose of it within 10 weeks thereafter.

In his affidavit, the petitioner said one Sowrirajan, general secretary of Mamannar Sethupathy Makkal Iyakkam, had filed a writ petition before the Principal Seat of the Madras High Court in 2002 and obtained an order to the State Government on July 29, 2002 to consider his request to grant political pension to 189 legal heirs of the erstwhile king. Subsequently, the government constituted a selection committee to identify the descendants.

The committee’s report led to issuance of a Government Order on January 8, 2003 granting political pension to 87 legal heirs. The petitioner’s name did not figure in the list though his brothers K. Nambukumar, K. Sethurajan, K. Mariswaran and K. Muniyasamy, and sister K. Mageshwari were included among the beneficiaries.

The petitioner made a representation to the government on April 17, 2003 to grant him political pension on a par with others. He also claimed that he was unable to appear before the selection committee since he was holding a government post and preoccupied with his official work. Subsequently, the Ramanathapuram Tahsildar forwarded a proposal in favour of him to the Collector in July 2014, the petitioner claimed.

The matter was put under cold storage until the petitioner filed a writ petition in 2012, and obtained an order to consider his plea. It was only thereafter, the Collector rejected the plea for political pension on grounds that the petitioner was a retired government employee and that he had also not participated in the selection committee proceedings, and hence the present case.