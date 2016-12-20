HC asks govt. to crack down on ‘extrajudicial’ Shariat courts

more-in

: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the government to crack down on ‘extrajudicial’ forums that function from places of worship such as the ‘Shariat Courts’ in mosques.

“If a place of worship — whether it be temple, mosque or church — is used for purposes other than prayers, and more specifically to create extrajudicial forums, certainly the authorities are duty-bound to take action against the same,” the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice M. Sundar said.

The issue pertains to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition moved by Abdur Rahman who alleged that hundreds of marriages are dissolved deceptively, and property issues are settled to the whims and fancies of religious leaders with the help of lawyers, in a court like setup inside the premises of mosques.

Seeking action against such kangaroo courts, Mr. Abdur Rahman claimed that people heading such courts follow neither Shariat nor regular law. The petitioner who holds an MBA from the United Kingdom, submitted that the PIL has been moved to safeguard the interests of a large number of innocent Muslims who were silently suffering because of the functioning of Makka Masjid Shariat Council and similar other forums across the State.

When the PIL came up for hearing on Monday, the Bench was not satisfied with the affidavit filed by the authorities. It did not agree with the affidavit’s suggestion that the actions of such extrajudicial forums are only conciliatory in nature.

“A perusal of the typed set of documents shows that the proceedings are in the form of allegedly Shariat decision given by such forums. It mentions that the office-bearers of the Makka Masjid Shariat Council include advocates. It refers to case and file numbers, and the description of the parties and the date of decision are given. This is preceded by summons being issued allegedly regarding family disputes,” the Bench pointed out.

“We do find that a colour is sought to be given of a judicial forum to this endeavour, though they are outside the purview of the court jurisdictions,” the judges added.

The court also refused to accept the submission of the authorities that merely because these activities are going inside a particular mosque, they are finding it difficult to stop such activities.