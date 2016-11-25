HC adjourns plea assailing notes recall

more-in

: Fifteen days after the Central government announced demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, an advocate has moved the Madras High Court seeking to declare the notification as illegal, ultra vires to the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act and Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan initially refused to admit the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition moved by Suchitra Vijayan pointing out that the challenge to the notification in question has already been rejected by the Madurai Bench on November 10, 2016.

However, as the petitioner submitted that the matter was not argued well on the broader issues and sought to raise some additional issues, the Bench adjourned the hearing to December 15.

“In so far as the first aspect is concerned that the matter was not argued well, it is outrightly to be rejected. In so far as the request to raise some additional issues, it depends on whether the petitioner is able to put forth in the petition as to what were the challenges raised in the earlier petition, how it has been dealt with and what are the additional aspects she seeks to urge,” the Bench said.

According to the petitioner, the demonetisation was an ill-considered decision of the Central government, resulting in extreme hardship for the common man.

Demonetisation had purged liquidity from a predominantly cash-only economy that provided livelihood to half the population. Daily labourers and informal workers, who tended to save their money in cash, had also been hurt. Rural India, with lower rates of financial inclusion, had also been severely affected, the petitioner said.

Since its implementation, every day, an estimated eight crore citizens had stood in front of the banks and another five crore in front of the ATMs to exchange legal tender. This was a clear case of negligence by the government that had failed to follow the statutory procedures in issuing the notification, she said.

She contended that the Centre, along with the executive and cabinet ministers, including the prime minister, must be held accountable for the present insurmountable hardship caused to the majority of public.

Noting that demonetisation was a powerful instrument that had to be used judiciously and only in the rarest of cases backed by very efficient planning, the petitioner said, “Demonetisation of the entire denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes was outside the scope of the RBI Act. The government can demonetise a series within a currency, but not entire denominations.”