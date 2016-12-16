Gruesome reality: case of beheading after woman speaks of relationship with victim in TV talk show

more-in

MADURAI: The Madras High Court Bench here on came across the shocking case of a man who was beheaded by the brothers of a woman who participated in a reality talk show in a Tamil television channel, in which she conceded that she was in an illicit relationship with him and was planning to marry him after divorcing her HIV+ husband.

However, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran acquitted the woman’s two brothers as well as their two friends of all charges levelled against them, including that of the abduction and murder of the victim, and blamed the Cantonment Police in Tiruchi city for conducting a shabby investigation “though it is a very sensational case”.

Sets aside sentence

The observations were made while dismissing a State appeal against a judgement passed by the Tiruchi Principal District and Sessions Court on March 30, acquitting all four accused from the charge of murder, and allowing an appeal preferred by the quartet, which challenged the Sessions Court order convicting them for the charge of abduction alone.

The Bench held that the prosecution had placed miserably insufficient evidence to convict the accused either under Section 302 (murder) or Section 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Hence, it set aside the sentence of five years rigorous imprisonment imposed on them by the Sessions Court and ordered their release forthwith.

Vengeful consequences

According to the police, the sister of the prime accused had begotten two children through her husband before separating from him in 2011. Subsequently, she entered into an intimate relationship with one Muruganandam, which was not to the liking of her brothers. They objected to such a relationship and reprimanded her on several occasions.

Meanwhile, the woman participated in a reality talk show on television, in which she spoke about all her personal issues in public. Infuriated by her conduct, the woman’s brothers and their two friends abducted Muruganandam on May 1, 2013. They severed his head and threw the torso and the head at different places near Senthattimedu Odai in the Devadanapatti Forest Range of the Kodaikanal Forest Division.

No eye witnesses

Though there were no eye witnesses to the crime, the prosecution had built up its case on the basis of circumstantial evidence and confessions reportedly made by the accused. It also relied upon some of the neighbours’ evidence to prove the claim that the accused had abducted the victim in the early hours on the day of the incident.

Though the Sessions Court had relied upon evidence adduced by the neighbours to convict the accused for the charge of abduction, the High Court held that their statements did not inspire the confidence of the court and, therefore, it would not be safe to confirm the conviction even under Section 365 of the IPC.