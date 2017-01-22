Govt. school students make a splash

more-in

Sixty frames of myriad hues adorn the walls of the Government Museum, Vellore. The creative strokes — the art work of two class IX students of Government Higher Secondary School, Sathuvachari — have been displayed at a week-long exhibition.

In their first exhibition, which was inaugurated on Sunday, S. Rajeshwari and R. Gayathri, have showcased 30 paintings each using different mediums. They have won prizes in several district-level competitions, according to S. Selva Ganesh, the school’s drawing teacher.

The students have been painting since they were in class V and have improved with additional coaching by Mr. Ganesh. Rajeshwari says they have done paintings using oil, pastel, pencil, dotted drawings, knife paintings, Tanjore art and Indian ink,

Some of their paintings are focussed on social themes such as child labour and global warming. According to them, the most painstaking work is dotted drawings.

“It calls for a lot of patience. For instance, I took eight days to complete a dotted drawing of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam,” said Gayathri.

An entire wall is dedicated to dotted drawings on prominent faces, including those of Carnatic musician M.S. Subbulakshmi, former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and C.N. Annadurai, Ilayaraja, and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“Dotted drawings are very difficult. Even lines are formed by dots,” says Rajeshwari.

Sketches of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Kamarajar, Bhagat Singh, Bharathiar, various birds and landscape are also displayed.

The two students said they spend two hours a day for painting. They have also learned the Tanjore art, which is done using 22-carat gold foil and Jaipur gems, and combines both art and craft, Mr. Ganesh pointed out.

Rajeshwari aspires to study science and Gayathri wants to join the police force.

Collector S.A. Raman inaugurated the exhibition, which will be on till January 29 from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.