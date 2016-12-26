Governor must ensure MLAs’ support to CM

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 03/08/2016: Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin with DMK MLAs addressing the media after the Assembly session in Chennai on August 3, 2016. Also seen is senior leader Duraimurgan (right). Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam | Photo Credit: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

In an interview to B. Kolappan, DMK treasurer and the Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin shares his views on a wide range of political issues confronting Tamil Nadu in the post-Jayalalithaa era. Excerpts:

How do you view the political scene in Tamil Nadu now? Do you think Jayalalithaa’s death has created a political vacuum?

Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had led the AIADMK. I held the post of Deputy Chief Minister when she was the Leader of the Opposition. I have also functioned as the Leader of the Opposition when she was the Chief Minister. It is my personal opinion that we do not have a leader like Jayalalithaa in the AIADMK, and I feel sorry for the situation. It is not decent on my part to air my opinion on the impact of Jayalalithaa’s absence in the AIADMK. Though we are miles apart, as far as the DMK is concerned, whether it was MGR or Jayalalithaa, we have avoided personal criticism and strived for the development of Tamil Nadu after their demise. Vacuum has no place in political dictionary. I have the confidence that democracy has the ability to fill any vacuum. Scientifically, a vacuum will be filled immediately.

What will be the consequence of the recent income tax searches carried out against former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao and people close to him? Do you foresee the AIADMK succumbing to pressure and joining the BJP-led NDA alliance as is being alleged by some sections?

The secretariat is the head of administration of the State. The Chief Secretary is the head of more than 300 IAS officers. The post should be filled taken into consideration, qualification, integrity, seniority and experience. In the case of Mr. Rama Mohana Rao, none of these criteria were followed because he was the secretary of the late Chief Minister. One cannot disagree with anyone who has doubts about his appointment.

When an official is appointed in a senior position in violation of administrative rule, the expectation would be that he would remain loyal (to political masters). It has happened in the case of Mr. Rao. It is a matter of regret that this happened despite the fact that the government has a lot of advisers.

What is more important is that the I-T raids were conducted a day after Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Were the raids conducted without the knowledge of the Chief Minister? Why is he silent even though raids were conducted in the chamber adjacent to the Chief Minister’s office? Was not the CM informed about the deployment of CRPF for the raids? These are the questions pertaining to the rights of the State and ethics in politics.

As for the BJP’s alleged pressure tactics, after Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital, the State government gave its nod to schemes and plans that were vehemently opposed by her.

As far as we are concerned, it is natural for two political parties to be on friendly terms or move in different directions. But we are firm that the interest of Tamil Nadu people and the development of the State should not be mortgaged.

Even when Jayalalithaa was alive, I-T raids were conducted at the residences of Karur Anbunathan, former minister Natham R. Viswanathan and former mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s son. In continuation of these raids, the (former) Chief Secretary has come under the net of the I-T department. The State government is riddled with corruption and there is no transparency in the administration. That is why I welcomed the I-T raids and called upon Mr. Panneerselvam to come out with an explanation. You must ask the Chief Minister, who has met the Prime Minister personally, whether the Centre was planning to bring the State government under its control.

What’s your view on the Chief Minister, ministers and officials meeting V.K. Sasikala?

These incidents are totally in violation of oath of secrecy taken by the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues. It is an unbearable disgrace that Vice Chancellors are meeting Ms. Sasikala and appealing to her to take a plunge into politics. As the Chancellor, the Governor has the duty to prevent this unhealthy practice, and that’s why I wrote to him. There is a genuine concern in the question I have raised about the security being provided to the Poes Garden residence where Ms. Sasikala lives. It will set a wrong precedent, because over 240 police personnel, who have the responsibility of dealing with law and order situation, terrorism and internal security, are posted there and government money is being wasted. That is why I demand withdrawal of security at Poes Garden.

Some ministers are openly advocating Ms. Sasikala for the post of Chief Minister. Is this a right approach or do you think it is an internal matter of another political party?

I do not like to comment on any internal matters of the AIADMK. But a Cabinet headed by a Chief Minister has a joint responsibility. Just a few days after Mr. Panneerselvam has assumed the office of the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues want him to give up the post. This has raised a constitutional question.

It was the Governor who administered the oath of office to Mr. Panneerselvam. Now, the Governor has the constitutional duty, in the interest of Parliamentary democracy and those of the people of Tamil Nadu, to determine whether Mr. Panneerselvam enjoys majority support among the AIADMK MLAs and whether his government will remain stable or not.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has opposed the AIADMK government’s demand to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on Jayalalithaa. What’s your stand?

As far as I am concerned, awards will not judge a person’s capabilities and personality.

In the present circumstances, if the local body elections are held, will the outcome be in favour of the DMK?

Even if the election was held when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister, the DMK would have won. The AIADMK government was afraid of the outcome and resorted to amendments in the Assembly without any debate. The DMK will sweep the polls.

There is talk that you would be made working president of the DMK since your leader Karunanidhi is not in a position to function actively. When will the DMK general council meeting he held?

Doctors have issued clear and transparent details about the health condition of our leader. There may be some lull because of his age, but his guidance and ideas will continue. The date of the party general council will be announced. Wait till it is made.