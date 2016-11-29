Government revises norms for old age homes run by NGOs

more-in

: The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the minimum and essential standards to be maintained by old age homes run by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been revised through a Government Order dated November 23.

The government made the submission on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition moved by S. Krishnamurthy, a senior citizen hailing from T. Nagar. The petitioner wanted the court to direct the authorities concerned to frame regulations and appoint a regulatory authority to monitor the functioning of the senior citizen homes across the State within a time frame.

When the PIL came up for hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan, the Government Pleader submitted that 30 suggestions given by persons having knowledge in the field have been incorporated in the new Government Order.

“In all, 57 suggestions had been received from interested persons, including the petitioner. Out of the suggestions, 30 were found to be relevant to the welfare of senior citizens and they all had been included in the Government Order, which will be implemented with immediate effect,” the pleader said.

Recording the submissions, the Bench appreciated the constructive role of the State government, the counsel for the State and Central governments, and the petitioner in taking up the issue. The court then closed the PIL.