Government hikes compensation for loss caused by wild animals

more-in

Financial assistance for human death or permanent incapacitation increased

The State government has enhanced compensation for loss of life and damage to property caused by wild animals.

The compensation / relief (financial assistance) for human death or permanent incapacitation has been increased from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh. For a major injury, the compensation will be Rs. 59,100. However, there is no increase in compensation for crop damage, which is Rs. 25,000 an acre or the actual, whichever was less.

The enhanced compensation follows the announcement in the budget earlier this year by the Finance Minister that the compensation provided for loss of life and damage to crops and property because of attacks of wild animals would be fixed on a par with the State Disaster Response Fund norms.

Based on this, the Chief Wildlife Warden prepared a proposal for enhancing compensation or relief amount and its timely disbursements. Karnataka and Kerala had already enhanced the compensation amount.

Since the human-wildlife conflict was an unforeseen natural event, he said making financial assistance on a par with the rates approved by the Revenue Department as per SDRF norms was recommended. The government passed an order enhancing the compensation or relief amount under various heads.

Under the new order, the compensation for a fully damaged or severely pucca house would be Rs. 95,100, for kutcha house it would be Rs. 10,000, and Rs 5,000 for severely damaged house.

The financial assistance for partially damaged house would be Rs. 5,200 per house. Compensation for loss of milch cattle is Rs 30,000, bullock Rs. 25,000, goat and sheep Rs. 3,000, poultry Rs. 100 a bird, pig Rs. 3,000 or actual value, whichever is less. The actual loss or Rs. 2,000, whichever is less for household articles.