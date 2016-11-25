George Town skywalk project held up

more-in

The facility, proposed to be the largest of its kind in the city, will be taken up after Metro Rail work

The proposed skywalk in George Town, the largest facility of its kind in the city, is likely to be delayed owing to Metro Rail work in the area.

The 1.87-km facility connecting Fort Railway Station, Esplanade Metro Rail Station, High Court, Broadway Bus Terminus, Flower Bazaar, NSC Bose Road and Beach Railway Station was proposed to be constructed a few years ago. The project will now be implemented only after the completion of Metro Rail work in the area, said an official of the Chennai Corporation.

The design of the skywalk in George Town incorporated elements of Indo-Saracenic architecture. According to Corporation sources, the heritage conservation committee was expected to give clearance for the design as heritage buildings including the Madras High Court were located in the vicinity. The facility has been designed with escalators at eight locations where ramps have been planned.

“The facility will offer multi-modal integration, connecting commuters of bus, rail and private transport. Multi-level car parking facilities will also be available,” said a civic official.

The civic body has also conducted a study of the number of visitors to all the key locations around the Madras High Court. The number of visitors to Broadway Bus Terminus is the highest among the points to be linked by the facility. More than 45,000 visitors have been recorded in the bus terminus.

Meanwhile, the Corporation is planning to implement the project to develop another skywalk in T. Nagar with funding from the Smart City Mission.

The civic body announced the project in 2012 to offer connectivity for pedestrians from Mambalam railway station to T. Nagar bus terminus. The project is expected to cost approximately Rs. 22 crore.

Pedestrians at Mambalam railway station can reach the T. Nagar bus terminus using the facility. However, residents’ associations in T. Nagar have objected to the project, claiming that the facility would increase congestion.