Gang from UP luring job-seekers with fake offers

Amidst reports of counterfeit currency and fake documents being used in the frantic rush to exchange the demonetised Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, a gang suspected to be operating out of Uttar Pradesh is allegedly sending call letters, purportedly by a reputed firm, to aspiring job-seekers calling them to attend personal interview. The candidates are being asked to credit a sum of Rs. 8.000 plus in a bank account as refundable deposit.

A housewife residing in Chennai who received one such mail made enquiries and found that the offer was a fraud to extract money from gullible people. The woman’s husband, who requested anonymity, said the call for interview sent by email came on Monday night. Though his wife had not applied for a job in the company, the call letter claimed that her résumé matched the requirements of a job opening in Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

Asking the candidate to appear in person at the company’s facility in Lucknow, one Anil Saxena, who signed the communication as ‘Recruiting Manager’ of L&T said, she had to deposit Rs. 8,450 towards ‘refundable interview processing, maintenance, courier, accommodation and assurance charges’.

“Interestingly, the email asked the candidates to contact Dr Anil Saxena on his mobile phone to know the bank account details. When contacted, he gave the details of a bank account and insisted the money be deposited by 2 p.m. on Tuesday. We grew suspicious and made enquiries with some contacts in L&T, who confirmed that it was a fraud,” he said.

Asked why the refundable deposit had to be made, the ‘Recruiting Manager’ informed that many candidates who applied failed to turn up for interviews after travel (air/train) and accommodation arrangements were made, thereby causing a huge loss to the company. Hence, the refundable deposit was only to make sure that genuine job-seekers were given the opportunity.

“We ignored the email after realising that it was a scam. A few hours later on Tuesday, the man claiming to be Anil Saxena called back to check why we had not made the payment. After I warned of lodging a police complaint, he disconnected the call. The email came in the company’s name and looked genuine. Many people have got this communication…some in desperate need of a job might end up paying,” he said, adding that the suspects might have accessed the résumé of graduates from job consultancy sites that give access to details of employable graduates on payment of a fee.

Caution notice

L&T has issued a caution notice on its website alerting people about unauthorised people sending fake recruitment notices to candidates and had also given a toll free number to lodge complaints.

“Many people have called us informing about this fake interview calls. We have lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police. L&T as a policy does not ask candidates to pay any money during recruitment process,” a company representative said.