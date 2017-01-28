GVMCH launches specialty ophthalmology clinics

more-in

One specialty clinic would be held on each day of the week, says HoD

VELLORE: The Department of Ophthalmology, Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH), has launched specialty clinics.

B. Pramila, Head of Department, Ophthalmology, said the specialty clinics would cover squint, glaucoma, neuro ophthalmology, paediatric ophthalmology and Retinopathy of Prematurity, a condition that occurs in premature babies.

“Through these specialty clinics, diagnosis and management of eye diseases can be done in a proper manner,” she said. She added that one specialty clinic would be held on each day of the week – squint clinic on Tuesday, glaucoma clinic on Wednesday, Retinopathy of Prematurity clinic on Thursday, retina clinic on Friday, neuro ophthalmology clinic on Saturday, while paediatric ophthalmology clinic would be held on all days. The clinics would function from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Collector S.A. Raman inaugurated the clinics on Friday.

Eye bank soon: “The department has applied for Human Organ Transplant Act license. Once we get the license, we will take all steps to establish an eye bank at GVMCH as early as possible. As of now, there is an eye bank at Christian Medical College in Vellore,” she added.

In addition, the department has been allotted ₹1 crore from the National Health Mission. “We will be getting new equipment using this fund to expand the specialty clinics as soon as possible,” Dr. Pramila added.

Among others, M. Baskar, vice principal of the college, R. Soundarapandian, deputy superintendent of GVMCH and C. Inbaraj, resident medical officer were present at the inauguration.