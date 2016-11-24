Four medical students suspended for killing monkey at CMC

more-in

Four medical students of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, were suspended on Wednesday for reportedly killing and burying a monkey on the college campus at Bagayam last week.

Chennai-based animal activist Shravan Krishnan said a female Bonnet Macaque was killed and buried behind the mess of the men’s hostel of CMC at Bagayam. Krishnan, along with three other animal activists Dinesh Baba, Nishanth Ravi and Antony Rubin, had travelled to Vellore soon after receiving information about the brutal killing of the monkey.

“A few students had alerted Mumbai-based animal activist Meet Ashar, and he in turn alerted us. The monkey was killed and buried on November 19. They had given specific information on the students involved in the act and the place where the animal was buried. We reached Vellore on Monday night and informed the police and forest departments,” Mr. Krishnan said.

The monkey had entered the students’ room in the hostel, following which they had beaten it up.

On Tuesday, accompanied by the police and other officials, the team went to the college campus and the carcass of the monkey was exhumed. “The injuries were evident on the animal. There were multiple fractures. The hands were tied behind, and a telephone cable was around the neck. The animal was badly beaten up and a rod was inserted from behind,” he said.

He said the killing was extremely shocking. “The monkey was just 11 or 12 months old,” he said, adding that Bonnet Macaque is a protected animal under Schedule II (part 1) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. A police case has also been registered.

Sunil Thomas Chandy, director of CMC, said a three-member committee conducted an internal inquiry soon after they knew about the incident on Tuesday.

“The inquiry was held through the night, and we have suspended the four students allegedly involved in the act on Wednesday. The notices were served to them, and they have been asked to leave the premises. They parents have been informed,” he said.

He added that the college condemned the act and would extend full cooperation to the police and forest departments.

The incident comes close on the heel of two medical students throwing a puppy from a terrace of a building in Chennai in July and staff of a public sector company poisoning 21 stray dogs in Ranipet in September.