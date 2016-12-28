Four killed as car runs over labourers near Vandavasi

The accident site near Veerampakkam on Kancheepuram-Vandavasi Road where the car hit against a motorist before running over a group of labours. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tiruvannamalai: Four persons were killed and four others injured when a car ran over a group of labourers after a motorist suddenly crossed its path near Vandavasi on Wednesday.

Occupants of the car were returning to Puducherry from Kalahasti. When they were speeding though Veerampakkam junction on Kancheepuram-Vandavasi Road, a motorist crossed the road. In panic, the car driver hit the motorist Gothandan, ran over the lorry loading workers standing on the side of the road and rammed into a tree.

Theworkers from Ethappur village near Athur in Salem were waiting there after loading hay into lorry. Lorry owner Panneerselvam (45), workers Velu (40) and Arumugam (60) were killed instantly. Four persons including Gothandan and Shenbagavalli (65) of Puducherry, who was in the car, sustained injuries and were rushed to Vandavasi Government Hospital where she died. Vandavasi North police are investigating.