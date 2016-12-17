Forum writes to A-G opposing NEET

more-in

The State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu has written to the Advocate General of the State on Thursday requesting him to take up the issue of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test with the State government and ensure that the exam is not imposed on students.

A six-page letter, signed by P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu and P. Ratnasabapathy, general secretary and president of the organisation, refers to the representation it had made earlier to the Chief Secretary. The organisation recalled that the State government had enacted a law to abolish the entrance exam for admission to professional colleges in the State. The Act had received the President’s assent and was upheld by the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. The latter had quashed the Medical Council of India regulation to hold the NEET.

Till date, no Act was passed by the legislature to repeal the Act, the organisation said. Since the Constitution allowed for a federal system with distribution of powers, the State had the powers to enact a law, which could not be repealed or negated even by Parliament, Mr. Gajendra Babu said.

The State government opened 24 medical colleges, a record no other state had. The State also had an agreement for seats in private medical colleges in the State that had “ensured a good number of seats for children in Tamil Nadu.” Despite this, there was deficiency in the number of seats.

NEET coaching was a huge market. Coaching classes charge heavy fees and make huge profits, he said. Pointing out that a welfare state could not and should not allow commercialisation of education he has urged the official to uphold the constitutional rights of the citizens of the State. Imposition of NEET was aimed at bringing education under World Trade Organisation-General Agreement on Trade and Service, he said.