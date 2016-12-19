Former AIADMK MLA seeks white paper

more-in

: An urgent meeting convened on Sunday by Tiruchi K. Soundararajan, a two-time former MLA and a founding member of the AIADMK, demanded the release of a white paper on the treatment and the circumstances that led to the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

A resolution to that effect was adopted in the meeting attended by over 60 members of the AIADMK.

Explaining the resolutions, Mr. Soundararajan (79) told The Hindu that there was absolutely no transparency on the health of Jayalalithaa from the date of admission to the hospital till her death. It was widely believed to be a “sudden death”.