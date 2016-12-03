Forest staff bid goodbye to camp elephant Narmada

BIDDING ADIEU: Pujas being performed for Narmada, the camp elephant that died in Theppakadu on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Forest staff and mahouts gathered on Friday to pay their respects to ‘Narmada’, a 25-year-old camp elephant that died at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp on Thursday.

Forest veterinarian E. Vijayaraghavan along with officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry in the presence of members of the NGO, Nilgiris Wildlife and Environment Association (NWEA), performed an autopsy on the animal, which revealed that Narmada had suffered a severe heart attack, leading to her death.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan told The Hindu that the animal was suffering from diarrhoea on Thursday and it led to a sudden heart attack. Samples of visceral organs have been collected and sent for forensic testing, confirmed Forest Department officials. Officials from the Animal Disease Intelligence Unit, too, collected samples.

Narmada was one of the six elephants captured by the Forest Department from Tiruvannamalai. Of the six, three were sent to the Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp at Top Slip in Anaimalai, while the other three were brought to Theppakadu.