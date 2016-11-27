Flood prevention measures reviewed

more-in

Nagercoil: Flood prevention measures taken by the district administration ahead of north-east monsoon were reviewed by District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary for Information Technology Department T.K. Ramachandran at the Collectorate here on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the Collectorate, Mr. Ramachandran reviewed cultivation of crops and availability of water for irrigation. He also reviewed enrolment of farmers in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance scheme) and the details of the premium paid, etc.

Mr. Ramachandran then reviewed the progress made in opening of new accounts by the farmers, drinking water supply to urban and rural local bodies and the development works being undertaken by rural development department, the release said.

Earlier, the official inspected cultivation of groundnut in Kozhikottai Pothai village in Ramapuram panchayat in Thovalai taluk and a few agricultural fields at Aloor village near Chungankadai.

Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan, District Revenue Officer S. Elango, Project Officer of District Rural Development Agency T. Getzi Leema Amalini and officials of various departments were present at the meeting.