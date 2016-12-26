Five killed, 4 injured in in Tamil Nadu fireworks factory blaze

more-in

Five workers, including three women, were charred to death and four others seriously injured today after a fire broke out at a fireworks factory at nearby Naranapuram in the district, police said.

Police said all of them were working in the unit when the fire broke out and spread quickly.

The flames were doused by fire fighting units from Virudhunagar and other areas, they said.

The factory owner is absconding and a search is on to nab him, police said.

Police said investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.