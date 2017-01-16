Fissures in AIADMK as K.P. Munusamy takes on Sasikala’s brother

more-in

: Fissures emerged in the ruling AIADMK on Monday with former Minister K.P. Munusamy accusing party general secretary V.K. Sasikala’s brother V. Divakaran of attempting to wield influence in the party. State Handlooms Minister O.S. Manian, however, objected to Mr Munusamy’s charges.

The dissent from Mr Munusamy, one of the party’s frontline leaders in the western region, comes at a juncture when the AIADMK just seemed to have created a public impression that all is well under Ms. Sasikala’s leadership. He is the first prominent leader to publicly take on her relatives. Nonetheless, among a cross-section of AIADMK cadres there is resentment over the manner in which Ms. Sasikala’s family members, who were expelled from the party by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, have shot into prominence since the latter’s death on December 5, 2016.

At a hurriedly convened press conference in his native Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district, Mr Munusamy said, “The attempts being made by people (referring to Mr. Divakaran) who were once expelled from the party to gain control over the structure will not be tolerated by the cadre.”

At a Pongal celebrations held in Thanjavur on Sunday, Mr Divakaran had reportedly said that people from Mannargudi (a reference to Ms. Sasikala’s relatives), had played a key role in strengthening the party ever since MGR launched it and in winning various elections. He had also narrated various incidents when the Mannargudi team led by M. Natarajan, husband of Sasikala, came to the rescue of the party and protected the interest of the cadres.

Mr Munusamy charged that Mr Divakaran’s utterances have created a piquant situation for Ms. Sasikala and hence he should apologise to the cadres whose sentiments have been hurt. The former Minister said that his attempts were not to weaken the party, but rather strengthen it.

According to Mr Munusamy, the statement by Mr Divakaran that he and others saved the party was shorn of truth. Mr. Divakaran is not even a primary member of the party and his statement that he and his relatives were guiding the party in the right direction deserved severe condemnation, Mr. Munusamy said.

“This is not my opinion alone, but the lament of the ground level party workers. Many leaders are keeping mum due to prevailing circumstances.”

Referring to the claim made by Mr. Divakaran that Mr. Natarajan played a key role in the merger of the party factions led by Janaki and Jayalalithaa in 1989, Mr. Munusamy, who served as Minister for three years in the Jayalalithaa Cabinet (2011-16) and was three-time MLA and one-time MP, said that it was the late Janaki who volunteered and ensured the merger of both the factions. It was the letter of Janaki to the Election Commission which paved way for retaining the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

Mr. Divakaran has only belittled the sacrifices made by a large number of party men.

The present party headquarters is the personal property of late Janaki, Mr. Munusamy said and added that Mr Divakaran and his group were attempting to tarnish the image of MGR and Jayalalithaa.

“Mr. Divakaran is attempting to consolidate his position in the party and create a power centre around him. They want to convert the AIADMK too as one family party. The party men will not allow this. Ms. Sasikala should nip this in the bud itself,” he said.

The former Minister alleged that attempts were also being made to embarrass Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who is doing a constructive and good work as the head of the state.