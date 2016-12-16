Tamil Nadu

Firecrackers kept in a house explode

A shed was destroyed and a thatched hut gutted when firecrackers kept in a house exploded near Vembakkam on Friday. Two persons were arrested in this connection.

The blast occurred in the house of Lakshmi Ammal at Abdullapuram, where the crackers were stored illegally.

Elumalai of Bagavanthapuram village, who obtained a retail licence to sell crackers during Deepavali festival, told the police that he had kept the unsold stock in the house of his relative Lakshmi Ammal. The firecrackers had become damp in recent rains and were kept at Lakshmi Ammal’s house to be dried. Mr. Elumalai is one of the two persons arrested in this connection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2016 9:38:36 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Firecrackers-kept-in-a-house-explode/article16864164.ece

© The Hindu