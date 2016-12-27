Filmmaker Suraj’s comments against heroines draw ire

more-in

Filmmaker G. Suraj, whose recent film, Kaththi Sandai, starring actors Tamannaah and Vishal, invited ire on social media after making comments on the role and purpose of female lead actors in Tamil cinema.

In a video interview that went viral on social media, Mr.Suraj is seen making comments about how ‘low-class’ audience here are primarily interested in only watching ‘skimpily clad’ heroines in commercial movies. He even went on say that he would instruct his costume designer to shorten the heroine’s clothes.

He said, “Boys should enjoy the film in the end. My costume designer would present me my heroine covered till her knees. I’d ask him to cut it short. He’d say madam would get angry. I’d reply go tell madam that the audience will end up thrashing me. It’s not for nothing they’re paid in lakhs and crores!”

He further added that audience is not paying the cost of a ticket to see a heroine wearing a full saree. “ I’m not a big fan of the heroine wearing a full saree; if we’re paying good money to watch a film, we should expect Tamannah to be completely glamorous,” Suraj had said.

Responding to his comments, actor Nayanthara, who is usually reticent with the media, criticised the filmmaker’s comments in an interview to news portal Sify.com.

“Nobody should take heroines for granted”. She said, “How can a responsible person from the film industry make such a crass and cheap comment? Does he [Suraj] think that heroines are strippers who will come and shed their clothes just because they are paid money? She also asked: “At a time when films like Pink and Dangal speak about women empowerment and respect for women, in which era does Suraj belong to?”

She added, “And which audience is he speaking about? Who pays money to see heroine in bad light? Our audiences who look up to film stars are far more mature and respect women more than Suraj. I too have done my share of glamour in films not because my director wanted to please that particular low class audience, but because it was my choice.”

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia too has demanded an apology from Suraj. “I’m very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraaj and I would definitely want him to apologise not only to me but to all women [sic] in the industry,” she said. “We are actors … and should not at any point be objectified as commodities,” she added.

Facing backlash, Mr. Suraj apologised to Tamannah and all the female actors in the industry. “My intention was not to show anyone in bad light or hurt their sentiments. I am sorry once again and take back my comments,” he said in a statement late on Monday.