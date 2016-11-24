Film employees federation to go on strike

more-in

The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) announced on Wednesday that it would go on a day-long strike on Thursday following allegations against its office-bearers by the South India Cinematographers Union (SICA). A statement from the General Secretary of FEFSI K.R. Selvaraj stated that the decision to carry out a day-long strike was taken after a meeting convened on Wednesday by the office bearers of FEFSI and representatives of various unions under the federation.

“The decision has been taken following allegations by SICA of misappropriation of funds against FEFSI president G. Siva,” the statement read. Music recording, dubbing, editing and other such work will be boycotted by the members of FEFSI.