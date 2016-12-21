Tamil Nadu

Fifth TTPS unit resumes production

more-in

Thoothukudi: Power generation from the fifth unit of Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS) resumed on Wednesday after a gap of 61 days, sources said.

The boiler of the unit, with its actual capacity of 210 MW, developed a problem on October 16 and production was suspended.

A team of technical experts from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Secunderabad, was engaged for overhauling works. Boiler repair, rectification works on downcomer pipe and other necessary works were carried out in the unit, sources said.

Now, all the five units, with a capacity of 210 MW each, were running in full swing, sources added.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2016 11:20:32 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Fifth-TTPS-unit-resumes-production/article16919188.ece

© The Hindu