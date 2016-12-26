Farmers lay siege to Collectorate demanding drought relief

more-in

Thoothukudi: Not only Thoothukudi district, but the entire State should be declared ‘drought-hit’ and the State Government should seek relief from the Centre to save the lives of the farmers, who had been depressed over crop failure owing poor North-east monsoon, said former MLA L. Ayyalusamy of the Communist Party of India.

He was taking part in the agitation staged by scores of farmers here on Monday. The farmers laid siege to the Collectorate, urging the government to declare the entire State ‘drought-hit’ and expedite measures to provide adequate relief to the aggrieved farmers.

Mr. Ayyalusamy said a compensation of Rs. 30,000 per acre of affected land should be extended to the farmers. Besides, a compensation of Rs. 25,000 should be given to every farm labourer, who lost his opportunity to earn for survival in the absence of any work.

The farmers said a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh should also be given each to the families of farmers, who committed suicide over crop loss. Crop loans obtained by the farmers from banks should be waived and crop insurance benefits, which were due for 2015-16, should be provided to eligible farmers at the earliest.

They also demanded immediate desilting of waterbodies to conserve water. Wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme should be increased.

Mr. Ayyalusamy said with allocation of more funds, a relief scheme should be implemented in Cyclone Vardah-hit Chennai, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts on a war footing to provide assistance to victims.

S. Rajendran, former MLA, S.M. Ramaiah, president, District Farmers’ Association, S. Nallaiah, secretary, and others took part.

In Tirunelveli, a similar protest was organised at the Collectorate. The protesters were headed by S.V. Krishnan, former MLA and president, District Farmers’ Association, and M. Thangavelu, president, District Farm Labourers’ Association.