Exotic species, a boon as well as bane

more-in

The protest in support of jallikattu has also triggered a debate on the import of Jersey cows for the cattle breeding programme.

It is argued that the exotic species would eradicate native breeds, but the fact is that that Jersey and Holstein Fresian cattle were brought into the the country almost four decades ago as part of Operation Flood Phase I and Operation Flood Phase II that helped the country secure the status as one of the top milk producers in the world.

“We agree that exotic species does pose grave threats to native species. But we could not have achieved the breakthrough in milk production without the cross-breeding programme as the yield of local breeds have always been less,” a scientist of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) said.

In Tamil Nadu, he explained, there are five region-specific breeds and they are bred for agricultural activities, including ploughing and pulling carts.

Pulikulam, a native of the Madurai region, is normally used in jallikatu, while Umblacherry belongs to the Cauvery delta. Kangeyam, (used in jallikattu) a majestic breed from the Kongu region, has survived because of specific efforts. Bargur and Alambadi breeds are facing the threat of extinction.

The exotic species came into picture when the country launched the White Revolution. Jerseys, capable of withstanding heat, were introduced in plain areas and Holstein Friesian in the hilly regions. Besides the cross-breeding programme, the Murrah buffaloes from Haryana and the Niliravi buffaloes from Punjab helped India become one of the top milk producers.

“Exotic breeds proved to be both as a boon and bane. Even though cross-breeding increased milk yield, there are issues such as providing more and diverse feeds to animals. The animals are also more prone to diseases, and need multiple efforts at insemination as they have a low conception rate. The programme also diluted the native breeds, because instead of using nondescript breeds for cross-breeding programme, we used well-defined breeds like Kangeyam and others,” said a K. N. Raja, senior scientist of the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resource (NBAGR).

Cross-breeding

TANUVAS scientists said the country could opt for cross-breeding involving Red Sindhi, Tharparker and Sahiwal cattle instead of the exotic species. “But it will take another forty years to achieve full success as full yield will be possible only in the ninth generation of breeding,” they said.